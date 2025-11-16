"A big loss in a lot of ways": Jeff Blashill Reflects On Nick Foligno's Upcoming Absence

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a much better start than anyone predicted before the 2025-26 season began. Most people had them as a last-place team once more, but it doesn't seem as if they are headed in that direction.

Instead, they are 9-5-4 with 22 standings points, and they are right there in the race. The fact of the matter is that they've done all of this while players have come in and out of the lineup due to injury. On Saturday, the team took another hit to their forward group.

During their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Foligno blocked a shot with his hand, and now it's broken. Jeff Blashill said after the match that Foligno will be missing from the lineup for about four weeks.

Jeff Blashill Reveals Bad Injury Update On Nick Foligno

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill revealed negative news on captain Nick Foligno.

They aren't just losing a solid bottom-six forward. They are going to be without their captain, fearless leader, and mentor for all of the young players on the roster.

Having Foligno on the team has been an incredible decision by Kyle Davidson. You can see his actions lead to results when it comes to the attitude and identity of the team. He is fully committed to turning the tide for the organization. He knows he won't be on the ice for the entire turnaround, but being that leader matters to him.

"Nick is a big loss in a lot of ways," Blashill said postgame. "From a leadership standpoint, for sure. He's a great leader in the room. Our guys have tons of respect for him; he's an extension of the coaching staff. I like to pick his brain on a lot of things. That's not to say that he won't be around, but it's a little different when you're not in there, game in and game out. We will certainly make sure we work to include him."

Foligno, straight from the mouth of Jeff Blashill, bridges the gap between the coaching staff and the younger men on the team. Having a captain with that ability is monumental for a team like the Blackhawks with a lot of talent that needs seasoning.

Nick Foligno is a guy who has also produced on the ice throughout his career. Although his leadership is his key contribution to the team, the things he does in between the whistles help the team win, too.

"He's also a big loss on the ice," Blashill continued. "He has been a regular on the power play, a regular on the penalty kill. He also gives us a guy who can go out and win a faceoff on the left side and solidify a line. He's a smart player who can help other guys play with energy."

When Nick Foligno returns from this injury, an additional month of games will be played. The true sense of what the Blackhawks are this year will have more clarity by then.

In his absence, they can insert Tyler Bertuzzi or Jason Dickinson, who missed Saturday's game with an injury, continue to play Landon Slaggert and Sam Lafferty, or make another call-up if more injuries continue.

There is more depth in the organization, so from a lineup standpoint, there are options. Plenty of players can step in and play hockey. Who will step up and be the leader? That's the important question.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.