Jeff Blashill Reveals Bad Injury Update On Nick Foligno

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in comeback fashion on Saturday night. They had a few of their stars collaborate on a goal, the depth contributed, and Spencer Knight had another sparkling performance.

The Blackhawks are now 9-5-4, and the belief that this is a good team grows more and more with every passing day. That is the good news.

Colton Dach Scores Late; Blackhawks Win 3-2 Over Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to a third-period comeback.

The bad news is that Captain Nick Foligno is going to miss some time, according to head coach Jeff Blashill. He blocked a shot with his hand, and the expected recovery time is four weeks. He was wearing a cast on his hand once the game was over.

This is going to be a big loss for the Blackhawks. He is still going to be around the team, but there is nothing like being out there battling day in and day out.

Chicago's first full game without Foligno will be on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. His replacement will depend on whether they go back to using the 11/7 strategy and/or Jason Dickinson's status.

