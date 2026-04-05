Blackhawks End 5-Game Losing Streak With Road Win Over Kraken

On Saturday night, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Seattle Kraken to end a five-game losing streak.
The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Seattle Kraken in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night. This was the middle game of a three-game road trip out west.
Going into the game, the Blackhawks were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Edmonton Oilers a couple of nights prior. Before ending the season, the Blackhawks are working on finishing the year with strong habits that they can build on over the summer.
The Blackhawks played a strong game early on. In the first period as a whole, the Blackhawks outshot the Kraken 10-4. Nobody was able to find the back of the net, however, and the scoreless tie held into the first intermission.
In the second period, the Blackhawks finally broke through at 9:15. Teuvo Teravainen ended a 15-game goal drought to give the Blackhawks a lead. This was a power play goal.
With under a minute remaining in the middle frame, Tyler Bertuzzi scored to make it 2-0 Blackhawks. He extended his team lead and career high with his 32nd goal of the season.
10 minutes into the third period, Jaden Schwartz got the Kraken on the board. Under three minutes later, however, the Blackhawks restored the two-goal lead thanks to Sacha Boisvert's first in the NHL.
It turned out to be an important goal, as it stood as the game-winner because Kaapo Kakko got the Kraken back within one just over a minute later. The late stages of the third period certainly had some fireworks.
Ilya Mikheyev sealed the win for the Blackhawks with an empty netter to make it 4-2, which stood as the final.
Connor Bedard earned an assist on the empty-netter by Mikheyev, which extended his career high in points to 71. They are also points 198 and 199 in the career of Bedard. The next one is obviously a really special milestone to reach before even turning 21.
Arvid Soderblom made the start for Chicago in goal, and he was excellent. Soderblom made 25 saves on 27 shots in what turned out to be a much-needed gem to end the five-game losing streak.
This is the type of win that every player on the roster helped earn. These are the key to having sustained success in the NHL, and they did it against a team fighting for their playoff lives.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be back in action on Monday night. They will be in Northern California taking on the San Jose Sharks. This will be another chance for Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks to match up against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, which could be a great player-led rivalry for years to come.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.