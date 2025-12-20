Blackhawks Lose Frank Nazar To Injury In 6-4 Loss To Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. This matinee featured two teams trying to find their way closer to the playoff line in their respective conferences. For Chicago, this was an attempt to end a four-game losing streak.

This was the third and final game of Chicago’s swing through eastern Canada. The first two against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens didn’t go well for the Blackhawks, and this Senators match followed suit.

Despite finding ways to score four goals with Connor Bedard out of the lineup, they allowed six and were defeated 6-4. The team's defense and penalty killing were not good enough to win this game.

Whether it's been goals waved off for both sides, bad defense in this one, or poor offensive play in the first two, this trip ending is great news for the Blackhawks coaches and players.

Over the three games played on this trip, the Blackhawks saw there be seven goal challenges. These reviews have both helped them and hurt them, but it is a strange stat for a team begging for more offense.

Now, they are losers of five straight games. They are closer to being at the bottom of the league standings than a playoff spot. They now only have one more chance to turn the ship back in the other direction before the break.

Frank Nazar's Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks lost Frank Nazar in the first period of this game. He took a puck to the face and had a cut that looked pretty bad.

Nazar skated off on his own but did not return. Will this keep him out for even a game? That remains to be seen, but they could have used him in multiple ways in the final two periods.

Nick Lardis' First Career NHL Goal

One positive from the game is the fact that Nick Lardis scored his first career NHL goal. He took a pass from Alex Vlasic and put it into the net on the backhand. To score his first in his home province of Ontario will be something that he remembers forever.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis scored his first career NHL goal.

Ilya Mikheyev's Impact

Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals in this game. Each of them played a role in the Blackhawks having a chance to win, despite the team ultimately coming up short. Mikheyev now has 11 goals in 18 career games against the Senators.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

Next up for the Blackhawks is a return to Chicago to play the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center. This is their final match before the holiday break. This will be a late-start nationally televised (TNT) game.

