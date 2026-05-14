Blackhawks Make Roman Kantserov Signing Official On Thursday

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks made the signing of Roman Kantserov official.
Last week, Roman Kantserov ended his contract with Metallurg of the KHL. This was a play made to come to North America and play for the Chicago Blackhawks.
On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that his deal is official. He will play pro hockey on North American soil in 2026-27. Kantserov's entry-level deal will carry a cap hit of $1.075 million for three years.
There is a chance that he starts in the American League with the Rockford IceHogs, but all signs point to him playing in the National Hockey League with Chicago. In fact, he may be given an early opportunity to play in the top six right away.
Kantserov is an intriguing prospect, as are most young stars coming out of the KHL. In 2025-26, he led the league in goals and had one of the best seasons a player of his age (or younger) has ever had.
With a young core already in place and developing, Kantserov fits right in as he will be 22 right before the 2026-27 campaign begins. As a former 2nd overall pick in 2023, he is the perfect age and has the skillset to match his peers.
Is it going to take some time for Kantserov to adjust to playing in North America both on and off the ice? Of course it is. However, the tools and resources are there for him to make that transition properly.
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