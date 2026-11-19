Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 19, 2026 6:34 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 6:34 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in their 22nd game of the season.
The Chicago Blackhawks (6-13-2) are in a world of hurt. Not only has this season gone completely off the rails in terms of their record, in a year when they were supposed to improve, but they have now lost Connor Bedard.
Chicago's captain injured his shoulder on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is the shoulder he hurt last winter, and he never ended up having surgery. The shoulder he had surgically repaired over the summer is fine.
This is a tough break for Chicago, but they have to continue banking on good play from the rest of the group. After Bedard left the game on Tuesday night, the rest of the group rallied. Jeff Blashill's message about continuing to push worked, and they ended up with a convincing win over the Leafs.
Connor Bedard Update
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Ahead of Thursday's matchup, head coach Jeff Blashill said that the Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are weighing the pros and cons of having surgery vs rehabbing his shoulder. He will miss the upcoming road trip, in addition to this game, at the very least.
Scouting Columbus
The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-0) are in about as much hurt as the Blackhawks. The only difference is that they don't have the surplus of under-23 talent that the Blackhawks have. Their best player and reigning Norris Trophy winner, Zach Werenski, also has one foot out the door, which complicates things even further.
Right before the season started, they traded Kirill Marchenko to the Maple Leafs, whom the Blackhawks just saw on Tuesday. Now, they get to see Matthew Knies, who was part of their return to Columbus.
Knies - Del Bel Belluz - Johnson
Sillinger - Fantilli - Nichushkin
Lundestrom - Coyle - Olivier
Lomberg - Williams - Lorentz
Werenski - Severson
Provorov - Mateychuk
Christiansen - Gudbranson
Talbot
Werenski, although he won't be there much longer, is an elite player who must be accounted for. You saw Jeff Blashill make corrections in defending Auston Matthews last game; Werenski is a similar player you gameplan for.
In addition to Knies, Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger, Kent Johnson, and Charlie Coyle are players to keep an eye on if you're a Chicago checker. Cam Talbot will start for them in net.
Columbus currently has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They come into this game tied for second to last in the overall NHL standings with the Blackhawks. The winner could jump a few teams at the bottom. Whenever the Hawks are against teams like the Jackets, you can think of it as the "Landon DuPont Bowl", as these teams will all be thinking about the number one pick come springtime.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are going to have Anton Frondell step in as the number one center with Connor Bedard out. Roman Kantserov and Tyler Bertuzzi will be his wings. The rest of the lineup projection is based on practice, but with the morning skate being optional, the confirmed lineup won't be revealed until warmups.
Kantserov-Frondell-Bertuzzi
Moore-Nazar-Kane
Greenway-Greene-Teravainen
Mangiapane-Donato-Boucher
Vlasic-Rinzel
Cole-Levshunov
Kaiser-Del Mastro
Commesso
Knight
This feels like a good spot to let Drew Commesso make his season debut in the NHL following his call up. That would make it the first home game that Spencer Knight doesn't start in 2026-27, but we won't have an answer to that until the warmups either.
Sam Rinzel's Recent Run
Grand Theft Auto VI
On September 17th, 2013, the day that GTA V came out, the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in a preseason game.
Patrick Sharp scored Chicago’s first goal, assisted by Jeremy Morin & Brent Seabrook. Ben Smith scored the second goal, assisted by Jimmy Hayes and Marcus Kruger. Corey Crawford made 19 saves on 19 shots.
Tyler Bertuzzi’s Uncle Todd was in Detroit’s lineup. Patrick Kane and Teuvo Teravainen were in Chicago’s lineup, as they will be on the day that GTA VI comes out, today.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.
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