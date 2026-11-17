Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 17, 2026 6:30 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 6:30 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will bring their Centennial Celebration to a close against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
The Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-2) are coming off a bad loss. They’ve had a lot of bad losses, but blowing a 4-0 lead to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday is near the top. Now, they have to forget about that and move on in their quest to improve as a club.
On Tuesday, there will be a little time for celebration. This day will mark the 100th anniversary of the first game in Chicago Blackhawks history. They played the Toronto St. Pats on November 17th, 1926, and now they will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 17th, 2026.
The Blackhawks celebrated their centennial throughout 2025-26, and it all leads up to this game. One last time, the Blackhawks will wear their gold-trimmed sweaters for this game.
This is one of three “Original Six Series” games, all hosted by TNT on American Television, as the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings are all celebrating the same anniversary.
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The Rangers already played on Monday, with a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. This game between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs is on Tuesday, while the Detroit Red Wings will host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. It is a special week for the league and its six oldest teams.
Scouting Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-12-2) are not doing well right now. After starting the season somewhat strongly, they are coming off a six-game home stand in which they went winless. Now, they come to Chicago looking for answers.
Cowan - Matthews - Roslovic
Tverberg - Tavares - Nylander
McKenna - Paul - Joshua
Duhaime - Blueger - MacEwen
McCabe - Raddysh
Ekman-Larsson - Tanev
Rielly - Stecher
Bobrovsky
The Maple Leafs have no shortage of talent. For one, they have Auston Matthews, who is one of the best players in the league. He comes into this game as a top-10 NHL scorer with 29 points. If he stays healthy, he should breeze past 100 for the year. 12 of those points are goals, which is also top-10 in the game.
William Nylander, their second-best player, is having a good season but not a great one by his standards. He has 22 points in 22 games, but everyone knows he has more to give in all areas of the ice. Whatever the disconnect is there, the Leafs would like to figure it out.
John Tavares is a steady veteran and also a former first overall pick like Matthews. Tavares isn’t the point-per-game superstar he once was, but he provides a steady balance both on and off the ice.
Speaking of first overall picks, the Maple Leafs won the draft lottery back in the spring, giving them the right to select Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He has had an up-and-down start, but the consensus is that the coaching staff hasn’t put him in the best position to succeed. He is stuck on the third line again, and it might be time to get him in the top six, especially since the team is struggling.
On defense, Morgan Reilly has been there for a long time, but he is on their third pair at this stage of his career. Taylor Raddysh was their big offseason acquisition, but he’s been a disappointment so far. If he doesn’t pick his game up, his lucrative contract is going to be considered an albatross before it even truly begins. With other veterans like Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe in place, this group is underachieving.
Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the greatest goalies to ever live. He’s won the Stanley Cup twice, the Vezina Trophy twice, and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, the 38-year-old netminder is not having a great start to his Maple Leafs tenure. The team in front of him doesn’t defend well enough, but he is also to blame for their poor season so far.
This is a chance for the Blackhawks to take advantage while his game isn’t where it needs to be. There is a chance he never gets back to that A+ level, but the Hawks certainly don’t want to be his “get-right team”.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks didn’t have Tyler Bertuzzi or Cole Smith at practice on Monday, but they are both available to suit up against Toronto. With them in the lineup, it should look like this:
Kantserov-Bedard-Bertuzzi
Mangiapane-Frondell-Teravainen
Moore-Nazar-Kane
Smith-Greene-Donato
Vlasic-Rinzel
Cole-Levshunov
Kaiser-Del Mastro
Knight
The Blackhawks have a lot of pure skill in the top-nine forward group, but there is so much raw talent that still has a long way to go. Tons of reps are the only way to get better, and it would be helpful if they started to get more contributions from veterans, too.
Bowen Byram is not going to play in this game, but practice and the morning skate indicated that he is on the path back to the lineup. Ethan Del Mastro sticks in the lineup, while Kevin Korchinski continues to sit. Byram won’t play on Thursday at home against Columbus either, but he may get back in when they are on the road.
Spencer Knight will start for the Blackhawks against the Maple Leafs. This will make him 12 for 12 in starting games played at the United Center. Drew Commesso, his new backup, is sure to make his season debut sometime soon.
This is a special game for Connor Bedard, as it will be his first time facing Gavin McKenna in the NHL. The two are friends, but they are also distant relatives through marriage. Over the years, McKenna has credited Bedard for always being there for him. Now, they get to share the same ice.
Top 100 Blackhawks Players Over 100 Years
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. This game will air on National Television on TNT, and it can be streamed on HBO MAX. The puck will drop shortly after 6:30 PM CT.
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