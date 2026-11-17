Speaking of first overall picks, the Maple Leafs won the draft lottery back in the spring, giving them the right to select Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He has had an up-and-down start, but the consensus is that the coaching staff hasn’t put him in the best position to succeed. He is stuck on the third line again, and it might be time to get him in the top six, especially since the team is struggling.