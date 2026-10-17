Blackhawks Vs Stars: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 9

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 17, 2026 5:21 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 5:21 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the Dallas Stars at the United Center.
The Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0) will host the Dallas Stars at the United Center after two nice home wins in a row. With Connor Bedard and their full complement of forwards available, things are starting to improve.
Will the Blackhawks be a bubble team once they really get going this season? That remains to be seen. Right now, it's about stringing together games where the team plays the right way. Winning will follow as development of young players takes place.
Scouting Dallas
The Dallas Stars (3-3-1) are not off to a terribly bad start, but it's a horrific start when you consider them Stanley Cup contenders in the middle of their competitive window.
Seguin-Hintz-Rantanen
Robertson-Johnston-Benn
Hryckowian-Steel-Kiviranta
Hyry-Faksa-Blackwell
Lindell-Heiskanen
Harley-Lundkvist
Bichsel-Myers
Oettinger
These lines could change, as Wyatt Johnston was recently announced, so it is unclear how he is going to fit in. He is a game-breaking forward, especially on the power play. Dallas is a significantly more dangerous team when he's out there.
Mikko Rantanen is their best forward, but other elite players like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are right there with him in terms of status, which is a big reason that most see them as a contender for the Cup.
On defense, they are just as strong. Miro Heiskanen is their leader, but Esa Linell and Thomas Harley lead a team as deep at the position as any.
Jake Oettinger is an Olympian (Team USA) caliber goalie, giving them top players at every position on the ice. Mistakes must be kept to a minimum when playing a team like this if a win is expected.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks, as mentioned before, are as healthy as they are going to be at forward now that Connor Bedard is back from injury and Frank Nazar has returned from suspension. With Anton Frondell budding into a star, and Patrick Kane there as an incredible veteran, things are looking good on that front.
There will be a slight change to the defense pairs as Bowen Byram is going to miss his second straight game with an injury that is still considered "day-to-day". Spencer Knight is going to be the starting goalie, with the team lined up like this:
Kantserov-Bedard-Kane
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Teravainen
Moore-Nazar-Donato
Smith-Greene-Greenway
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Levshunov
Del Mastro-Rinzel
Knight
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.
Features For More Pregame Reading:
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