Chicago Blackhawks Fall In 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, Will Make 4th Overall Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to make the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft following the draft lottery.
On Tuesday night, the National Hockey League conducted the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. Every team that missed the playoffs participated with a weighted chance based on how they finished in the standings.
The Chicago Blackhawks had a 13.5 percent chance to win the first overall pick, a 14.1 percent chance to retain the second overall pick, a 30.7 percent chance to drop to third, and a 41.7 percent chance of dropping two spots to fourth.
The Toronto Maple Leafs won the first lottery and will make the first overall pick. With all of the turmoil going on within that organization, this is their chance to move past it.
The second draw was won by the San Jose Sharks, who moved all the way up from 9th to get the second overall pick. They took major strides in 2025-26, and they will still make another great draft pick.
Both teams that won the lottery were below the Chicago Blackhawks on the board, so they have slipped down to 4th overall. The Vancouver Canucks will slip into that third overall spot.
Now, it is unlikely that the Chicago Blackhawks will land one of Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg, but plenty of other great prospects will be there for them to consider with the 4th overall pick.
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