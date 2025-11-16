Colton Dach Scores Late; Blackhawks Win 3-2 Over Maple Leafs

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks closed out Chapter One, “The Originals”, on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ahead of the game, Pat Foley, along with the help of some Blackhawks alumni and families, performed a ceremony to honor the earliest days of the franchise.

Once the game on the ice was underway, it was back to business for the Hawks and Leafs. Early in the first period, it was all Blackhawks. Eventually, Artyom Levshunov did his best Cale Makar impression and made a beautiful play for Ryan Greene to score his second of the season.

As the period went on, however, the Leafs started to take over. After taking a shot advantage, Nicholas Robertson scored thanks to a high-effort play made by John Tavares to tie the game.

Midway through the middle frame, Morgan Rielly scored to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. It was one of those goals that you could feel coming, as the Maple Leafs had sustained pressure. The goal was challenged for the possibility of a missed stoppage of play, but the Blackhawks lost the challenge and had to kill a delay of game penalty as a result.

There is a clear belief within this group, however, that they are always in a game. Even when the chips are down, they find ways to remain competitive.

In the third period, a strong puck retrieval led to Frank Nazar making a beautiful outlet pass to Teuvo Teravainen, who made an incredible move to beat Joseph Woll to tie the game. This was the type of play that you saw the skill take over after doing the little things right.

About ten minutes of game clock later, Louis Crevier threw one on net that was tipped in by Colton Dach. The Blackhawks had a 3-2 lead from that point, which they held onto for the win.

Spencer Knight made 31 saves on 33 shots to preserve the victory for Chicago. Like most games this season, he held them in it until the offense was able to put them ahead.

Next Up For Chicago

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is some more home cooking. On Tuesday night, the Calgary Flames will be at the United Center for another matchup between the two clubs. Their last matchup came on November 7th. It was a physical affair that the Blackhawks won 4-0.

