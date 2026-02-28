Connor Bedard Could Be Blackhawks Captain, In Theory, By Next Weekend

With the trade deadline of March 6th fast approaching, there are a lot of rumors floating around the National Hockey League. All of the contenders are trying to load up for a run at Lord Stanley’s mug, while the bottom teams are trying to prepare for the future by selling expiring assets for future ones.
For the Chicago Blackhawks, a handful of veterans are in the mix as potential rentals for playoff-bound teams. One of them, Nick Foligno, has some sentimental worth to the Blackhawks, but a business decision is set to be made.
Foligno, Chicago’s first captain following the legend of Jonathan Toews, took on that role with grace. It isn’t an easy job, stepping into the role following the franchise’s all-time greatest captain. Regardless of how the rest of this season plays out, Foligno will always be remembered in town as a great building block for a better future.
What would a team looking to win the Stanley Cup be getting in Foligno? Well, he’s never won one, so a drive to get the job done, unlike most burns inside him.
He is an incredible pro who would accept any role on the depth chart to win. He has been a captain in two NHL markets now, meaning his leadership abilities are second to none. A handful of teams could use a guy with these types of skills.
With Foligno leaving, that would leave a vacancy in the role of captain. A guy like Connor Murphy, a natural replacement, is also likely to be traded. Even still, there isn’t much of a point in delaying the inevitable now. Connor Bedard is the captain of this team moving forward.
The Blackhawks already added him to the leadership group on the team this year by having him wear an “A” during certain stretches. Now, it’s time to upgrade it to the “C” for good.
The Blackhawks may consider waiting out the season with no captain and just running three alternates out there every night, but they also may give Bedard a boost by allowing him to take it over right away. In the latter instance, Foligno would be able to immediately pass the torch to a deserving candidate.
In the past, plenty of teams have traded their captains and made a younger player their leader right away. A move like this would not be groundbreaking in the NHL world.
Bedard is not the most vocal leader of all time, but it is well known that he has respect in the room now. He isn’t just a rookie with tremendous skill anymore. He is a legitimate NHL star who is expected to lead a franchise.
Not every team’s best player is their captain, but there is no denying that certain on-ice skills force players into leadership roles naturally.
A decision like this will add more motivation to Bedard, who is looking to lead this team to a strong finish heading into an important offseason. It’s not a guarantee, but there is a chance that this is the route they go if they can find a suitor for Foligno via trade.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.