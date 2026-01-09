Connor Bedard Returns To Blackhawks Lineup On Verge Of Five Straight Wins

The Chicago Blackhawks have won four straight games and are 5-1-1 since the holiday break ended. All of this success has come without their top two centers, Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. Now, while looking for their fifth straight win, Connor Bedard is going to return on Friday night against the Washington Capitals.

Bedard's last game was against the St. Louis Blues on December 12th. He hurt his shoulder on a strange face-off play with less than two seconds remaining on the game clock. It was a freak injury that has kept him out since.

In 31 games played this year, Bedard has 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points. Hitting the 100-point mark is still on the table for Bedard, but being healthy and helping the team win games is much more important to him.

This is Bedard's first game since becoming a snub for Team Canada's initial Olympic roster. He had a classy response to not being on the team, but the numbers suggest that he is more than deserving. Expect this to add even more fuel to his fire as he comes back from injury at the NHL level.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a superstar in Connor Bedard. He's also incredibly classy all the time.

Bedard put in the work over the summer to return to reach an elite status this year. That work should allow him to overcome a mid-season injury that kept him out as well.

Usually, you don't want to change a winning lineup, but adding Bedard back to a team that has been playing so well lately can only do good things for the group. His ability to be a game-changer is as good as anyone in the league right now.

