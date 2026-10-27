Flyers Could Be A Quality Trade Partner For Blackhawks

The most notable of the bunch is Travis Konecny. He is a veteran forward who has had 7 seasons in which he scored 20+ goals. In 2 of them, he eclipsed 30. In most of those 20-goal seasons, Konecny has had 50+ points as well. There is also an edge that he plays with, which can be extremely difficult to go up against. If there is any sort of issue going on between the Flyers and this player, he could be moved sooner rather than later.