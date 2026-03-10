Frank Nazar Scores In Overtime, Blackhawks Beat Mammoth 3-2

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Utah Mammoth at the United Center on Monday night. Coming off a tough overtime loss to the Dallas Stars one night prior, they didn't have much time to dwell on it before getting a chance to bounce back.
Before the game started, the Blackhawks honored Troy Murray, who passed away over the weekend after a long, courageous battle with cancer. These tributes to an all-time great Blackhawks alumnus continued throughout the game during stoppages.
Drew Commesso was called into battle in place of the ill Spencer Knight. Arvid Soderblom started each of Chicago's last two games, and he was dressed as the backup for this one.
In the first period, Andre Burakovsky had an opportunity to score a goal and end his slump, but he tucked it just wide. Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel made nice moves to set it up, but it wouldn't go.
This is notable for the Blackhawks because Burakovsky is getting chances to make an impact offensively. It isn't necessarily a bad process keeping him off the scoresheet, which suggests that one goal could get him back on track.
At 9:43 of the first, Barrett Hayton scored to make it 1-0 Utah. It was a neat redirect of a Nick DeSimone shot that beat Commesso.
Just a few minutes later, at 13:46, Andrew Mangiapane scored his first goal as a member of the Blackhawks, which was his 8th of the season overall. Since coming into the lineup, he's been a sparkplug, and now he has his first tally.
The momentum didn't last long for Chicago, however, as Dylan Guenther gave Utah the lead back at 16:26. Clayton Keller, one of Team USA's Gold Medal-winning Olympians, made an incredible pass to set up the play for Guenther. That 2-1 score made its way through the first intermission.
In the second period, after a long while with a lot of chances but no scoring, the Blackhawks finally broke through and tied it. It was Andre Burakovsky making up for that mishap in the first period. His goal at 15:35 of the middle frame was his 11th of the season.
Connor Bedard assisted on Burakovksy's goal, giving him the most career assists by a player under 21 in Chicago Blackhawks history. For a century-old franchise that has had a lot of incredible players come through at a young age, this mark proves how special Bedard is and will be.
The 2-2 tie held through the second intermission, setting up an incredibly exciting end to the game. The Blackhawks were presented with another chance to earn a win when the game was close late.
Although each team had chances to score and win the game in the third period, both Vitek Vanecek and Drew Commesso stood tall. Overtime was required.
In the extra frame, the Blackhawks were awarded a power play. With the man-advantage, Frank Nazar scored to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 win. Over the last couple of games, he's been one of Chicago's best forwards, and now he has an overtime game-winning goal.
The Blackhawks emerged victorious in a game in which they faced some adversity and needed a clutch moment at the end. This is one to build on as they begin to close out the season.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks will be back in action again on Thursday. They will once again face the Utah Mammoth, wrapping up their season series with their newest division rival. This is not the next game for the Mammoth, however, as they will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in between.
