Grading Blackhawks Trade With Sabres Involving 4th Overall Pick & Bowen Byram

thehockeynews.com

Social Media Reacts To Sabres Trading Byram, Greenway To Blackhawks For No. 4 Pick And More

Some posts on social media described the Chicago Blackhawks sending picks Nos. 4 and 45 and Louis Crevier to the Buffalo Sabres for Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway as one of the worst trades ever. Others defended the deal.