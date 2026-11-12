How Blackhawks Must Respond To Kyle Davidson's Press Conference

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 12, 2026 4:01 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 4:01 PM
Updated Nov 12, 2026 4:02 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks must respond to Jeff Blashill's press conference a certain way, or bigger changes will follow.
Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson spoke at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. He was up there for roughly 45 minutes, discussing a variety of topics. GMs usually don’t do this, but he felt the need to do so after a 4-13-1 start to the season.
Davidson gave a status update on Jeff Blashill, discussed roster management, the root of the problem, and injuries, among many other things. A plan has been put in place to fix the problem internally, while also recognizing that they are open to making upgrades wherever they see fit within the roster.
There was a vote of confidence in Jeff Blashill from Kyle Davidson, the announcement that Mark Eaton would join the coaching staff to help with defense, and another case made for his rebuild. These are all typical tactics for a GM who feels the pressure of being the head of an underperforming team.
At this point, the Blackhawks must improve right now. This was the last card that could be played by the organization before true change would have to be made. If they lost 14 of their next 18 games again, someone would have to be fired.
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The only move they’ve made in response to their rough start is switching out Arvid Soderblom for Drew Commesso. That’s not the type of switch that would be made again if this keeps up. The GM or head coach will be gone if they go on another bad run like this.
Nobody can do this type of press conference and not feel the heat. There won’t be another event like this because they will either start to win more, or they will make big changes.
How realistic is it that the team improves quickly enough to avoid that? Well, help is on the way. Connor Bedard is already back after missing the first 6 games. He has 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points in 12 games and is a superstar in every sense of the word.
It's unclear when Patrick Kane and Bowen Byram will be available, but they will be a big help whenever they return. They are both day-to-day and could (should) rejoin the lineup at any time. They are both practicing with the team again.
When they are back, the team’s typical second-leading scorer and number-one defenseman will add a whole new element to the roster that's been away while they were out. That is especially true for Byram, who is the anchor of their back end and has hardly played so far this season.
It is now on the players, after a long stretch of nothing but practice, to go out there and save some jobs. If they can't, it's because actual change is needed, and it will come. It starts with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
It will be a horrific look if, after all that, they go out and get blown out after close to a week off to practice. It's one thing to lose, but it's another to have no chance from the drop of the puck, which has been the case in recent games. With Buffalo being on the second half of a back-to-back with travel, there is no excuse.
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