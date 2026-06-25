"I'm Super Excited To End Up In Chicago": Bowen Byram Is Ready For A Big Role With Blackhawks
After being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, Bowen Bryam is ready for a big role with his new team.
The Chicago Blackhawks made a bold move when they acquired Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. In the deal, they also acquired forward Jordan Greenway in exchange for Louis Crevier, along with picks 4 and 45 in the 2026 NHL Draft.
On Tuesday, he was introduced via a Zoom call with the media for the first time, where he answered a variety of questions. He led things off by talking about how happy he was to play for the Blackhawks.
“I’m super excited to end up in Chicago," Byram said. "It’s been one of my favorite teams growing up. My dad played in the organization. It's always the place I wanted to end up. I'm super excited to be a part of the team."
It is always good for an organization when they are able to acquire players who truly want to be there. Whether it's because they were a fan of the team growing up, they want the opportunity that the team is offering, or the money matches their demands, they always play better when they are happy.
For Byram, it seems like the Blackhawks will provide all three of those things for him, especially the opportunity to be the number one defenseman for the first time in his career.
"It's an attractive place for me," Byram said. "I feel like I'll get the opportunity to play, do what I can to help the team improve and win."
When Byram was selected by the Colorado Avalanche 4th overall in 2019, he went to a team that was deep on the back end. He was always, at a minimum, behind Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Sam Girard.
Then, when he was traded to Buffalo, he took off as a player, but he was still behind Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samelsson, and even Owen Power at times on the depth chart. Now, he will be given the top pair, first power-play minutes.
"I've been preparing for an opportunity like this for a long time," Byram said. "I feel like I'm a two-way defenseman, I transport the puck, I can move the puck, whether it's passing the puck up ice, moving my feet, using my skating to transport it. I think I can help the power play, but I also think I'm a good defender. I use my feet to defend, close quickly, and try to kill plays. I'm super excited to have this opportunity. I don't take it lightly."
Byram comes to Chicago with one year remaining on his current contract, which carries a cap hit of $6.25 million. On July 1st, he will be eligible for an extension, which he is extremely willing to accept with his new team.
"I'm hoping eventually we can get to that point [an extension]," Byram said when asked about his current situation in that regard. "Chicago is a place I've wanted to be for a long time. I plan on being in Chicago for a long time."
Bowen Byram took some time to get his game in the NHL to where it is today. Limited ice time, injuries, and inconsistencies were there early, but he battled through them. Byram believes he can bring some knowledge on how to deal with those struggles to some of the younger defenseman on the Blackhawks right now.
The Blackhawks have had a hard time scoring goals in recent seasons, and that was the case again in 2025-26. For Byram, both at even strength and on the power play, he has the tools to help them start to trend in the right direction when it comes to finding the back of the net.
"My job is to be myself," Byram said when asked about how he can help them score more. "I think I break the puck out well. I move the puck well. I think I'll get the puck to the hands of our forwards quickly and efficiently. You want your skilled forwards having the puck, creating, and attacking."
For being just 25 years old, Byram has a lot of great experience, and his perspective is one that most would describe as a winning mentality. He wants to be on the ice in the game's biggest moments. He wants to live up to being a fourth overall pick, number one defenseman, and highly paid player.
For being a player who had an early taste of what it's like to win a championship, it's clear that he has the desire to do it again. That type of hunger could be what turns this into a successful trade, despite the team giving up a lot to acquire him.
"My goal is to win the Stanley Cup every single year," Byram said. "I want to come to Chicago and help the team make the playoffs and win. That's my goal. Winning is a lot better than losing."
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