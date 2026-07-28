Jonathan Toews Deserves A Proper Send-Off From Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews deserves a proper send-off from the franchise that helped him reach so many incredible goals.
The Chicago Blackhawks hit their fans with a hint of nostalgia over the last week as they have signed Patrick Kane to a two-year contract. He is coming back to contribute to winning and the future of the team, more than it being some "ride off into the sunset" moment, but it will surely bring back great memories for him and the fanbase.
It wasn't just Kane who contributed to three Stanley Cups in six years, the greatest in the history of the franchise. Many were a big part, and none were bigger than former captain Jonathan Toews.
Toews was away from the game for a few years after his final season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. In 2025-26, he came back to the NHL and played one year with his hometown Winnipeg Jets.
Following the conclusion of that campaign, Toews announced his retirement from the National Hockey League. The Winnipeg Jets held a presser for him to do so on his own terms.
Now, it is time for the Blackhawks to give him the proper send-off that he deserves. Eventually, he will have his number retired, be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and possibly get a statue, but a ceremony should be a must for the 2026-27 season.
In the past, the Blackhawks have brought back former players for "one last shift". A moment like that for Toews would be unlike any other that came before him, as he was so beloved as the captain of the team.
"Nothing is set in stone or anything, but I think it's likely we'll go down [that path]," Davidson said when asked about the possibility of Toews getting a moment like that during the upcoming season. He all but confirmed that it's in the works.
"Having him back and having him back with [Kane] back in a Blackhawks sweater would be a pretty exciting thing, too. But, again, much like I’ve said in the past with Patrick, Jonathan, he’s a Blackhawk for life.”
Is it possible that Toews comes back as an employee someday? He hasn't confirmed or denied being interested in coaching or a front office role in the NHL since retiring, but the way he played the game makes it clear that he might have the wisdom to consider a job like that.
Scouting or player evaluation could be in his future as well, if he chose to do so. For now, he deserves a proper send off as a player, and he's going to get it.
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