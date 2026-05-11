Multiple Top Prospects Play For Teams That Kyle Davidson Has Had Success Drafting From

"Maybe you have a little more comfort," Kyle Davidson said of drafting from teams that he has had success drafting from recently. "There are players in the top-20 that have played for teams that we've drafted from in the past. There is a little bit of additional information. You can get a little bit of an inside look and a more detailed character reference. I don't think that is going to push us one way or another. It might give us more clarity, but it wouldn't be a case where they're going to rise up the rankings because of that, but you feel a little more confident in the information you're getting."