NHL Trade Deadline May Open Door For Nick Lardis To Return To Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have a surplus of young talent in their organization. They have it at the NHL and AHL levels, in pro leagues around the globe, and in developmental programs all across the hockey world. Kyle Davidson has been building the organization back up in true rebuild fashion.
One prospect that they are excited about is Nick Lardis. Of course, Lardis was just sent back down to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs on Monday. This was a move to get him more top-line minutes, allow him to play during the Olympic break, and enable him to participate in the AHL’s All-Star festivities.
While in the NHL, Lardis recorded five goals and two assists for seven points in 21 games. It’s good rookie production, but he was a noticeable player when it comes to the little things, especially being in the right spot for good chances on net.
There is a path for Lardis to return to the NHL this season. Obviously, he will need to stay productive in the AHL upon his return. His call-up to the NHL in the first place was earned by having 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 24 games played. Building on that shouldn’t be too difficult for him now.
The NHL trade deadline is Lardis’s next path back, unless there are a ton of injuries in between now and then. Right now, every forward on the roster is healthy enough to play, which played a role in Lardis being sent down.
The Blackhawks may shop their handful of pending unrestricted free agents around ahead of the deadline. Whether they trade Connor Murphy or Matt Grzelcyk is irrelevant to Lardis’ status, but what they do with Nick Foligno, Ilya Mikheyev, Jason Dickinson, or Sam Lafferty could make room for him.
Lardis is one of the 12 best forwards in the organization right now, but he is waiver-exempt, won’t play over some of the highly paid veterans on the team, and Kyle Davidson knows where his team is in the standings when he makes these decisions.
It might not be only Lardis that gets added to the roster after the deadline. Other young players may get some games alongside him. Prospects like Anton Frondell and Sacha Boisvert are at the top of the list.
Oliver Moore, who has played with Nick Lardis at both North American pro levels this season, is likely done in the AHL. He has proven that his speed, skill, and tenacity are ready for the NHL full-time. He is also incredibly versatile.
Moore can play wing or center, on the power play, on the penalty kill, and even strength at a high level. This being his rookie season speaks volumes about what his play might look like in his prime.
Plenty of contending teams would consider trading for the UFA Blackhawks forwards if they are available. Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson are both veterans who would have a strong leadership role on any team.
Ilya Mikheyev is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL, and he provides enough offense to make him a good bottom-six option at even strength. Sam Lafferty is more of a 13th forward, but lots of teams need bodies who are willing to be ready at a moment's notice.
There is no telling who will be moved, but it would be surprising if Kyle Davidson doesn’t move off at least one of them, if not more. Lardis will be back as a result.
