Troy Murray Will Be Part Of Blackhawks Hall Of Fame’s Inaugural Class

The Chicago Blackhawks will have Troy Murray be a part of their inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Last summer, the Chicago Blackhawks announced their “Blackhawks Hall of Fame”, a new way of honoring the great people who have come through the organization as players or builders. The first class of inductees was announced as all players whose jerseys have already been retired, plus two players voted on by fans and media.
The vote was conducted to elect a modern alumnus and a heritage alumnus. Duncan Keith and Steve Larmer were selected out of their respective groups. The public ceremony to celebrate all of these players will take place ahead of Chicago’s game on April 11th vs the St. Louis Blues.
On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks organization made a special announcement regarding this new Hall of Fame. In addition to those that have already committed to inducting, Troy Murray will also be added.
Murray passed away in early March at the age of 63 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The former player and broadcaster was synonymous with the organization and has been celebrated as the franchise icon he is. This news will take the celebration of his life to another level.
“Troy was a consummate professional, both through his exceptional play and in the way he represented the Blackhawks long after his playing days,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “Known by fans and among his fellow players as an elite, two-way forward, he played the game with toughness and pride, while his contributions off the ice as a Blackhawks broadcaster and ambassador have left a profound and lasting impact on the entire Blackhawks community. Troy’s courage, perseverance, and unwavering fight will be remembered and cherished forever.”
Wirtz’s comments reflect the respect that everyone in the Blackhawks organization had for Murray as a person, player, and broadcaster. A permanent recognition of Murray and all of their Hall of Fame members will be part of Centennial Hall inside Blackhawks Ice Center.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.