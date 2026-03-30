Troy Murray Will Be Part Of Blackhawks Hall Of Fame’s Inaugural Class

“Troy was a consummate professional, both through his exceptional play and in the way he represented the Blackhawks long after his playing days,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “Known by fans and among his fellow players as an elite, two-way forward, he played the game with toughness and pride, while his contributions off the ice as a Blackhawks broadcaster and ambassador have left a profound and lasting impact on the entire Blackhawks community. Troy’s courage, perseverance, and unwavering fight will be remembered and cherished forever.”