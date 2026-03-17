Avalanche Blown Out 7-2 Against Pittsburgh Penguins

Again, it's the Avalanche defense making it too easy for the Penguins as Josh Manson gets beat to the puck and Nick Blankenburg drifts way too far over, leaving Malkin all alone, making it 3-1. With that goal, Wedgewood's night is over as he lets in three goals on five shots, and Mackenzie Blackwood comes in. It's not a great start for Blackwood as he stops his first shot seen, but Devon Toews is out bodied in front by Elmer Soderblom, and he's able to score the rebound, 4-1.