Avalanche Offense Goes Cold in 5-2 Loss to Senators

The Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the Ottawa Senators for the second time this season, though it wasn't as pretty as their last matchup's 8-2 victory. It was not a good game from the Avalanche one bit. Outshot, out-chanced, and it shows with a 5-2 loss.
Just under two minutes into the first period, Sam Malinski tries to clear the puck but sends it over the glass and is called for a delay of game penalty. The Avalanche would easily kill the penalty. Though 10 minutes into the first period, the shots on goal are 6-2 Senators, which is a great sign for how the Senators came out, but a telling sign of a slow and sluggish start for the Avalanche.
It also shows just how poor their puck control has been, too many mistakes leading to turnovers, and how they have helped the Senators set up in the offensive zone. Taylor Makar is called for hooking, but the Avalanche penalty kill stands strong and kills it off, ending the first period tied.
Nick Cousins is able to sneak behind the defense and receives a great pass from Artem Zub, and beats MacKenzie Blackwood with a nifty backhand shot. Scary moment when Martin Necas tries to check Zub on the boards but misses, and he leads awkwardly with his elbow and is down on the ice for a bit.
He can get up and skate down the tunnel on his own, but thankfully, he is back just a couple of minutes later. Artturi Lehkonen is called for hooking, but the Senators fail to capitalize on the power play for the third time.
Blackwood robs Brady Tkatchuck with a shot from the slot. It’s really been him, and the Avalanche penalty kill that's kept this game a one-goal game for so long. It's Parker Kelly who finds a loose puck and rips a shot past Reimer to tie it up, 1-1. His 11th goal sets a career high in points (20).
Just 15 seconds later, Ridly Greig beats Keaton Middleton as he receives a great stretch pass from Tyler Kleven and rifles it top shelf, 2-1. Blackwood was in a weird place between playing it and not playing it, and Greig’s shot really beat him to the punch, not making a decision quickly enough.
Just eight shots on goal for the Avalanche after two periods, which is a season low through 40 minutes. The last season low was 16 SOG against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 9 and the Nashville Predators on Nov.22
Claude Giroux on the 2-on-1 picks his corner, this time top left, and rips it past Blackwood to make it 3-1. Valeri Nichushkin makes it 3-2 with a slick positional play from Jack Drury, allowing him to find Nichushkin all alone in front with a nice backhand shot.
The Avalanche would look much better controlling the puck and getting shots on net, but just can’t get anything else to go. Blackwood would be pulled twice, but Tkatchuk and Tim Stutzle would make it 4-2 and 5-2 to end the game.
The Avalanche are back in action tomorrow (Jan. 29) in a back-to-back game against the Montreal Canadiens, wearing the Quebec Nordiques jersey.