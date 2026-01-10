Ilya Solovyov’s First NHL Goal Helps Avalanche Shutout Blue Jackets 4-0

The Colorado Avalanche, coming off a monumental 8-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, are now facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this season. It was another complete domination of a game from the Avalanche, all while Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Martin Necas were held without a point. The depth of this team showed up big time, all while Trent Miner helped secure the 4-0 shutout win.

Period 1:

Kirill Marchenko is called for high-sticking just over 10 minutes into the period, but the Blue Jackets kill it off. Brent Burns opens the scoring and his 7th of the season as he finds the loose puck off a rebound chance and buries it to open the scoring, 1-0. Gavin Brindley with a nice burst to create the scoring chance, and Ross Colton will pick up his 4th assist in 4 periods.

Parker Kelly finds Victor Olofsson after battling in the corner for the puck, who then buries it with a nifty backhand shot, making it 2-0. This finally breaks a long 12-game pointless drought for Olofsson.

Period 2:

Just over 10 minutes into the second period, Parker Kelly, once again with great vision, sends a cross-ice pass to Ilya Solovyov coming into the offensive zone, who steps up and rifles a wrist shot, making it 3-0. This goal is Solovyov’s first career NHL goal and his third point in three games.

MacKinnon and Olofsson are called for hooking, but the Avalanche kill off both penalties with their league-best penalty kill.

Period 3:

Adam Fantilli is called for a delay of game as he sends the puck over the glass, but the Avalanche can’t capitalize on the power play. It’s Burns again who doubles up in the game with a shot from the blue line that deflects off Brendan Gaunce and in to make it 4-0.

With this two-goal game, he joins Tim Horton, Zdeno Chara, and Nicklas Lidstrom as the fourth defenseman over 40 years old to record a multi-goal game. The Avalanche hold on to win 4-0, earning Trent Miner his first career NHL win and shutout.

The Avalanche are back in action on Mon, Jan. 12, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

