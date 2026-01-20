Mackinnon’s Historic Night Lifts Avalanche to 5-2 Win Over Capitals

MacKinnon finds Makar cutting to the net, and he rips to make it 4-2, though the Capitals take a timeout and decide to challenge it for goaltender interference. After review, it goes to the Capitals' way, and the goal is overturned back to 3-2. Though the lead is re-gained quickly after MacKinnon steals the puck as a Capital is trying to leave their zone and feeds Artturi Lehkonen to make it 4-2 again. MacKinnon passes Peter Stastny on that goal in 2+ point games and is now 2nd in franchise history.