Nelson's Two-Goal Game Helps Propel USA To 5-1 Win; MacKinnon & Makar Strong In 5-0 Shutout

Nathan MacKinnon was fun to watch, which is easy to say for an Avalanche, but how he moved in this Canadian system, especially on offense, took it to another level. He didn’t play as much, logging just over 14 minutes of ice time, but he was his usual self: he shot the puck a lot, created a bunch of scoring chances, and his physicality was great. He notched in the fourth goal of the game on the power play, finishing off a great pass from Connor McDavid and tapping it in.