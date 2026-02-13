Nelson's Two-Goal Game Helps Propel USA To 5-1 Win; MacKinnon & Makar Strong In 5-0 Shutout

Day two of games is now over, and the members of the Colorado Avalanche really made a strong impact on their games. Canada took home a massive 5-0 shutout win against Czechia, Germany took a 3-1 win over Denmark, and the United States finished the day with an impressive 5-1 win over Latvia. Let's take a look at how each Avalanche did on day two of the games.
Canada really showed out in their debut: fast, physical, and high-energy across all lines, which demonstrated their control in the game. Starting with Cale Makar, he looked like his usual self. Despite some worry in the first period, when he looked a bit in pain after being banged up, he was completely fine in the next two periods and back to his usual self.
A great shot from the point that was tipped beautifully by Macklin Celebrini to open the scoring, paired with his speed and skill with and without the puck on his stick, it was a great game all around. Finishing with just under 19 minutes of ice time and three total shots, expect a similar performance from him the rest of the tournament.
For Devon Toews, it wasn’t as productive as Makar’s, but that’s been Toews’ game. Less is more, and when you’re paired with a player like Makar, he says it best, describing his game as “pass to Cale.”
Along with his defensive work, he might not produce every night. Still, he's going to be a top defensive workhorse, work on the penalty kill (they only had to kill one this game), and step up offensively when he has to, and it showed on the box score—just over 19 minutes of ice time and finishing as a plus-2.
Nathan MacKinnon was fun to watch, which is easy to say for an Avalanche, but how he moved in this Canadian system, especially on offense, took it to another level. He didn’t play as much, logging just over 14 minutes of ice time, but he was his usual self: he shot the puck a lot, created a bunch of scoring chances, and his physicality was great. He notched in the fourth goal of the game on the power play, finishing off a great pass from Connor McDavid and tapping it in.
Martin Necas didn't have a great game, but neither did the entire Czechia team. They tried to slow the game down to suit their style, but were overwhelmed by the Canadians at every turn.
Similar to the Sweden/Italy game, as it almost seemed this matchup was going to be closer than expected, with a potential upset in our hands, but as the game went on, it showed that these two teams were nowhere close.
In Brock Nelson’s case, you can argue that he was the “man of the match” with how well he played, considering that many United States fans questioned his inclusion on the team, but were quickly shown just what he brings to the team. He finished with two goals, almost a third on three total shots in just over 13 minutes of total ice time.
The first goal that got taken away was a great shot, but it was blown off for goaltender interference by J.T. Miller. I expect every team to show their players how the IIHF is calling it, so they don’t get called for it in future games. A big second period saw the United States go up 4-1 by the end of the period, with Nelson securing two of them.
His first came on a great pass from Jack Hughes as he was streaking down the center of the ice and deked around Elvis Merzlikins. His second came in the dying seconds of the period, as Nelson received another great pass from Hughes, who had cycled well, and tapped it in. If the United States can get this level of performance from its fourth line, it's going to be scary to face them in the future.
Tomorrow’s games will see Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta face Gabriel Landeskog and Sweden, Necas face France, and Canada finish off the day against Switzerland.