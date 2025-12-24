Wedgewood Dominates as Avalanche Shutout Mammoth 1-0

The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Utah Mammoth for the second time this season. The Avalanche is looking for some revenge after losing 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 21. While it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Avalanche's strong performance and Scott Wedgewood's strong performance helped secure the 1-0 shutout win.

Period 1:

It wasn’t the prettiest first period for the Avalanche, but ten minutes in, they led in shots at 6-5, creating quite a few chances that are just now showing on the board, as the Mammoth are doing quite a good job blocking some attempts.

JJ Peterka is called for interference, but the Avalanche can’t capitalize on their first power-play opportunity of the game. The Mammoth gets their own power-play opportunity when Artturi Lehkonen is called for holding, but the Avalanche penalty kill continues to stand strong. Martin Necas almost opens the scoring as he receives a great outlet pass from Gabriel Landeskog to create a breakaway opportunity, but his shot just rings off the crossbar and out.

Period 2:

Devon Toews is called for a two-minute high-sticking penalty, but the Avalanche penalty kill stands strong once again to kill it off. It's Samuel Girard who opens the scoring as he steals the puck in the neutral zone and, on the breakaway, finishes with a backhand shot to open the scoring, 1-0. Nathan MacKinnon is called for tripping, but the Avalanche kills off a third power play opportunity.

Despite leading 1-0, the Avalanche haven’t looked that great. The Mammoth are all over their opportunities, disrupting plays, but it's Scott Wedgewood who has been making massive save after massive save to keep them in the game. Dylan Guenther is called for tripping, but the Avalanche can’t capitalize on their second power play opportunity. Wedgewood’s crucial play shows his importance, as once the power play ends, Guenther gets a breakaway chance, but Wedgewood robs him.

Wedgewood just moments later robs Clayton Keller as he follows through on his own rebound shot, flashing the glove at the last second to keep the game 1-0. Though the referees gathered to see whether the glove crossed the line on the save, the review determined it did not, and the call stands as 1-0.

Period 3:

Despite Wedgewood’s performance, credit needs to go to Vitek Vanecek for the breakaway goal that made it 1-0. He has stopped everything else the Avalanche have thrown his way, but their problem is that they can’t get through Wedgewood. Vanecek is pulled with two minutes left in the period, but the Mammoth can’t find the tying goal as the Avalanche win 1-0, despite being outshot 12-4 in the third period and 32-26 in the game.

The Avalanche are back in action after the holiday break on Dec. 27 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

