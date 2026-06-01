Avalanche Prospect Christian Humphreys And The Kitchener Rangers Win The 2026 Memorial Cup

Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys has won the 2026 Memorial Cup with the OHL Kitchener Rangers
Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys has helped the OHL Kitchener Rangers to their third Memorial Cup in franchise history.
The Rangers went undefeated during the round robin against the Everett Silvertips, Chicoutimi Sagueneéns, and Kelowna Rockets, helping them earn their seventh trip to the Memorial Cup final in franchise history. They would capitalize on this opportunity with a 6-2 win against the Silvertips and win the Memorial Cup, their last since 2003.
The Rangers, in their three round-robin games and the finals, scored a total of 20 goals while allowing only 6, for a plus-14 goal differential. The team closest to that was the Silvertips, finishing the tournament with 19 goals for and 16 against, a simple plus-three.
Helping along the way was Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys, who has been a key player for the Rangers the entire year. In the finals, Humphreys finished with a goal, the sixth, when the Silvertips pulled the goalie to try to mount a comeback, but it was too late. He finishes with two goals and one assist for three points in four games.
This is him coming off a monumental season with the Kitchener Rangers. After a solid debut season last year that saw him finish with 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 28 games, he one-upped himself this season. Finishing with 27 goals and 58 assists for 85 points. Second in goals and points, and first in assists for the Rangers; in the OHL, he was fifth in assists and tenth in points.
He continued his regular-season success in a historic playoff run, helping the Rangers go 12-2 on their way to the finals, where they swept the Barrie Colts to secure the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Humphreys finished with nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points. Finishing ninth in goals, assists, and points among all OHL players in the playoffs.
He is now heading back to the NCAA with the University of Minnesota for the 2026-27 season.