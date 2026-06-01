Avalanche Prospect Christian Humphreys And The Kitchener Rangers Win The 2026 Memorial Cup

This is him coming off a monumental season with the Kitchener Rangers. After a solid debut season last year that saw him finish with 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 28 games, he one-upped himself this season. Finishing with 27 goals and 58 assists for 85 points. Second in goals and points, and first in assists for the Rangers; in the OHL, he was fifth in assists and tenth in points.