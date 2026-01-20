Avalanche Send Ilya Solovyov to Penguins for Valtteri Puustinen and Draft Pick

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Valtteri Puusteinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exhange for defenseman Ilya Solovyov
The Colorado Avalanche have announced that they have traded defenseman Ilya Solovyov in exchange for forward Valtteri Puustinen from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Avalanche claimed the Belarusian defenseman off waivers from the Calgary Flames in October. He wasn’t going to be an every-game type of player, but at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and shoots left, he is a strong defenseman that can play in a bottom-pairing role and be confident enough to move the puck while throwing his body in front of it as well. He got into 16 games with the Avalanche and scored his first career NHL goal, alongside two assists for three points in his tenure.
Considering the injuries the Avalanche have to their forward group, this is a trade that made sense in a pinch, considering other options they have to call up from the Eagles if they need another bottom-pairing player.
Puustinen has spent the entire 2025-26 season so far with the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 35 games, he has seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points. He played 52 games with the Penguins during the 2023-24 season and finished with five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.
At 26 years old, and 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, he can play both left and right wing, giving more wing depth that the Avalanche sorely need with Gabriel Landeskog, Joel Kiviranta, and Logan O’Connor out right now. Alongside Puustinen, they also receive Pittsburgh's own seventh-round pick, which is now the fourth seventh-round pick they will have in the upcoming 2026 Draft.