Avalanche Send Ilya Solovyov to Penguins for Valtteri Puustinen and Draft Pick

The Avalanche claimed the Belarusian defenseman off waivers from the Calgary Flames in October. He wasn’t going to be an every-game type of player, but at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and shoots left, he is a strong defenseman that can play in a bottom-pairing role and be confident enough to move the puck while throwing his body in front of it as well. He got into 16 games with the Avalanche and scored his first career NHL goal, alongside two assists for three points in his tenure.