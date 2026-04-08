Avalanches' Gabriel Landeskog Nominated For 2026 Bill Masterton Trophy

"Gabe Landeskog missed three full regular seasons with knee issues after playing through injury during the 2022 Stanley Cup run. He had four major procedures done, including knee cartilage replacement surgery in May 2023. He became the first player ever to return to the NHL after having that procedure done when he re-joined the Avalanche during the 2025 playoffs. If his comeback wasn’t remarkable enough, his first full season back has included broken ribs after crashing into the net in January and then, in his own words, he “took a 96 miles-per-hour slapshot to the nuts” from Cale Makar. Landeskog needed surgery but only missed seven games. His reputation as one of the best leaders in sports has been buttressed this season, helping the Avalanche to the best record in the NHL. As of March 25, Colorado is 38-4-7 when Landeskog is in the lineup and 9-9-3 when he is not.