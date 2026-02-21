Colorado Avalanche Announce New ECHL Affiliation Team

Even head coach Jared Bednar played and coached in the ECHL for numerous seasons and different teams, such as the Huntington Blizzard and the South Carolina Stingrays, where he played 434 games in the ECHL, finishing with 43 goals and 130 assists for 170 points and winning the ECHL Stanley Kelly Championship twice, once in the 1996-97 and the other in the 2000-01 season with the South Carolina Stingrays.