How The Colorado Avalanche Can Win The Central Division And The Presidents Trophy Tonight
Tonight, the Avalanche can clinch the Central Division and vie for the Presidents' Trophy. Will they secure the top spot with a win and help from other teams?
Game 77 tonight against the St Louis Blues can be a big one for the Colorado Avalanche, as not only could they secure first in the Central Division and lock up first place in the Western Conference, but they could also secure the Presidents' Trophy, with the help of some other teams, of course.
If they want to win the Central Division and finish first as West #1, the stipulations for tonight are as follows:
- A win versus St. Louis Blues (regulation or overtime, need the two points)
-OR; One point versus the Blues and the Dallas Stars lose to the Calgary Flames (in any fashion)
-OR: Stars regulation loss versus Flames
It's as simple as that for the Avalanche: secure a point against the Blues and hope the Flames don't pull off an upset against the Stars, who are starting Jake Oettinger tonight.
Granted, the Flames are 6-3-1 in their last ten, and the Stars are 3-5-2 in their last ten, so both teams are both hot and cold going against each other tonight. Though the last time each faced each other was back on March 3, where the Stars took a massive 6-1 victory over the Flames.
Presidents Trophy Stipulation
Now this is where the Avalanche start to rely on more than just one team if they hope to secure the Presidents' Trophy tonight. Here are the stipulations needed if the Avalanche wants to secure the 2025/26 Presidents' Trophy:
- Avalanche regulation win against the Blues, AND Carolina Hurricanes lose in regulation to the Boston Bruins
-OR; Overtime/shootout win versus the Blues, Hurricanes regulation loss to the Bruins, AND the Tampa Bay Lightning don't secure a regulation win against the Ottawa Senators.
It's a bit more congested for the Avalanche if they want to secure the Presidents' Trophy tonight, as the stars need to align perfectly for them, which is hard with that many stipulations.
The Hurricanes have already clinched a playoff spot, but the Bruins are currently holding the top wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 95 points, and the teams below them are not too far away from reaching their point total.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have already clinched a playoff spot, but they're fighting for first in the Atlantic against the Buffalo Sabers, who are tied with them in points, both with 102.
The Ottawa Senators are fighting to keep that last wildcard spot, as there are four other Eastern Conference teams creeping up on them, ready to take that spot with just a matter of one win.
The Avalanche are in a comfortable spot to secure both. Will they get both tonight against the Blues? Time will only tell if all stipulations fall their way.