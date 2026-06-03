Jared Bednar Finishes Fourth In The 2025-26 Jack Adams Award Voting

Despite leading Colorado through a historic season, Jared Bednar finishes fourth in the Coach of the Year Award voting for the Jack Adams
The winner of the 2025-26 Jack Adams (Coach of the Year) award was announced, and it was Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Along with the winner, the NHLPA released the voting breakdown, showing how the top 14 coaches received first-, second-, and third-place votes.
First-place votes are worth five, second place is worth three, and third place is worth one point, among all members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association who were permitted to submit their own ballots. The final result had Jared Bednar fourth in voting, with four first-place votes, 13 second-place votes, and seven third-place votes, for a total of 66 points.
Despite the historic season the Colorado Avalanche had, he had some tough competition, with the three head coaches voted above him. Dan Muse of the Pittsburgh Penguins took a team that many, myself included, did not think would make the playoffs, but helped them finish second in the Metropolitan Division and break a three-season drought of missing the playoffs.
Arguably, if I had a vote, it would have gone to Lindy Ruff of the Buffalo Sabers who helped break a 14-year playoff drought, win a very tough Atlantic Division, and advance to the second round and almost the Conference Final in a tight Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.
Though the winner ended up going to John Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who you could argue should've had two or three of these awards already, but took his first home this season. Despite an injury-filled season for the Lightning, he still managed to help the team to the playoffs, finishing second in the division, before being eliminated by the Canadiens.
The last time Bednar was a finalist for the award was during the 2017-18 season, when he helped the team finish with a 43-30-9 record and 95 points, earning a playoff berth. A significant jump from their previous season, where they finished with 48 points, dead last in the NHL.