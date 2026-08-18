MacKinnon & Necas Crack NHL 27 Top-100 Player Ratings

The biggest outliers on the team that haven't had their overall released yet are the goaltenders and the defensemen, who will likely be released at a later date. While it will be interesting to see how they rank Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood for the success they had last season, it's going to be obvious how high Cale Makar will rank, but just how high among the rest of the forward skaters and matched up with other defensemen.