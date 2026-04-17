Nathan MacKinnon Wins The 2025-26 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

With a career-best 53 goals, Nathan MacKinnon has won the 2025-26 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.
With Connor McDavid not scoring in his final game against the Edmonton Oilers tonight and Cole Caufield not scoring in his final game against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 14, this means Nathan MacKinnon has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. Accomplished by a player who finishes the season with the most goals, and MacKinnon has done that with a career high of 53 goals.
The last player in the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise to win the trophy was Milan Hejduk in the 2002-03 season, when he finished with 50 goals.
This is the second time in MacKinnon's career that he has passed the 50-goal mark in a season. The first time was back during the 2023-24 season, where he set career highs across the board, finishing with 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points. Those stats helped him take home his first-ever Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Memorial Trophy. However, he was beaten by Connor McDavid, who finished with 64 goals, to take home the Rocket.
His 53 goals also tie him for the fifth most goals in a Nordique/Avalanche season, tying Michel Goulet, who scored 53 during the 1985-86 season. Mikko Rantanen still holds the record for most goals since the franchise moved to Denver, scoring 55 in the 2022-23 season.
This is just another trophy the Avalanche has brought home in this historic season. Already securing the President's Trophy for best record in the 2025-26 season, and many Avalanche players will be nominated for individual awards, like Sam Malinski with the King Clancy trophy, or Gabriel Landeskog and the Bill Masterton trophy.