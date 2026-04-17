Nathan MacKinnon Wins The 2025-26 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

This is the second time in MacKinnon's career that he has passed the 50-goal mark in a season. The first time was back during the 2023-24 season, where he set career highs across the board, finishing with 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points. Those stats helped him take home his first-ever Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Memorial Trophy. However, he was beaten by Connor McDavid, who finished with 64 goals, to take home the Rocket.