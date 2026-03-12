MacKinnon’s Major Penalty Against Oilers’ Connor Ingram Rescinded by NHL

The NHL has told Nathan MacKinnon that they have rescinded his major penalty, the goalie interference against the Edmonton Oilers Connor Ingram. It’s a notable action, as if you get two major penalties in a certain number of games, it will be an automatic suspension along with a hefty fine.
Why? Well, because a familiar situation happened to former Avalanche Mikko Rantanen, where in one week he was called for two major penalties, both being boarding, and since they were so close to each other, the NHL automatically suspended him for one game under Rule 23.6, which is;
“Any player who incurs a total of two (2) game misconduct penalties in the “Physical Infractions Category”, before playing in 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team. For each subsequent game misconduct penalty, the automatic suspension shall be increased by one game.”
This raises the issue that the internet has been all over it, which was, was MacKinnon's action warranted a five-minute major or a simple two-minute one, and it's clear, even the NHL agrees it should have been two minutes.
The initial review was justified. I like it when referees call a five-minute penalty so they can take a closer look at the play to determine whether it warrants a 5-minute penalty and automatic ejection, or a simple 2-minute penalty, with the help of the NHL’s Centralised Situation Room.
The problem with this is that major penalties are called and reviewed by the on-ice officials, referees Kelly Sutherland and Brandon Schrader, who officiated that game.
From the TNT panel to the Sportsnet panel, a lot of analysts agreed that MacKinnon was simply making a scoring play. Slow-motion shots showed his skates were pointed outward to try to dodge around Ingram after his play, and, at most, if he did come into contact, it wouldn't be as gruesome as it originally was.
This brings in Darnell Nurse, trying to make a play for the puck, who plowed headfirst into MacKinnon's hips and smashed MacKinnon into his own goalie. A lot of discussion came up about why, after review, it should have been at least a two-minute penalty, because there was contact, but his own defensemen was a major part of why the contact was that bad.
Often, after a game in which such a call is made and spirals out of control on social media, there are no “take-backs”; the game is over, and the winning and losing teams have to get ready for their next game.
This now raises the rare moment, to say the least, that the NHL offices didn’t agree with the original on-ice call or the one made after video review.