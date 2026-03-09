Martin Necas Awarded Second Star of the Week

Martin Necas has been awarded the second Star of the Week, finishing with three goals and five assists for eight points in four games
The NHL has announced its Stars of the Week ending on March 8th, and Colorado Avalanche Martin Necas has been awarded the second star, finishing with three goals and five assists for eight points in the four games they played last week.
In those four games, he helped the Avalanche continue their win streak and extend it to five games after their win against the Minnesota Wild, 3-2 in the shootouts, and extend their lead in the Central Division and the race to the Presidents' Trophy with their record of 43-10-9 (95 points)
Despite going pointless against the Wild, two of last week's four games were multi-point games. He finished with one goal and two assists for three points in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. He followed it up with just one goal against the Anaheim Ducks in their 5-1 blowout win, but his goal was the game-winning goal, his 29th career game-winning goal.
He bounced back majorly in a crucial divisional matchup against the Dallas Stars, finishing with one goal and three assists for four points, two coming on the power play. This was his sixth career four-point performance to help secure the two points in a 5-4 win in the shootouts.
In his first full season with the Avalanche, he has 28 goals and 48 assists for 76 points. It is a career season for Necas; his previous bests were set back during the 2022-23 season, when he had 28 goals, 43 assists, and 71 points, all of which he has either broken or tied this season with 20 more games to go.