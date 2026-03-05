REPORT: Avalanche Acquire Nicolas Roy From Toronto Maple Leaf's in Exchange for Draft Picks

Coming in at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Roy is a right-handed-shot center who was part of the Mitch Marner-to-the-Vegas-Golden-Knights trade. With five goals and 15 assists for 20 points, he might not be on the pace he was last season with the Knights, where he finished with 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points, but the Leafs have been shaky all season long, and a change of pace for Roy could be just what he needs.