Avalanche Took Center Stage at Milan Olympics

It was a heartbreak for Canada, and no one else but the Canadian Avalanche players could tell you otherwise. MacKinnon, the main reason they even competed for the gold medal, with the less than 30-second game-winner in the semi-finals against Finland, had the chance to do the very same in the finals but missed the net on a one-timer. Finishing with four goals and three assists for seven points in six games played, there is no one else who is probably more furious with how the game ended and the outcome he could have had on it.