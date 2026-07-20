How The 2025-26 Colorado Avalanche Season Would Look In A 3-2-1 Point System

If the NHL had a 3-2-1 point system, what would the Colorado Avalanche's 2025-26 season look like? How would it potentially change their path to the Stanley Cup Finals and outlook for the rest of the Western Conference?
The 2025-26 season for the Colorado Avalanche was a success in some ways but a failure in others. Outside of a dominant regular season that led them to break franchise records, the playoffs left much to be desired: a Western Conference Finals loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that ended in a collapse was not the best way to see the team eliminated.
Though what if the rules were changed? What if the NHL implemented the 3-2-1 point system from the PWHL? What impact would that have on the NHL and the Avalanche as a whole? Would that change their path to the Stanley Cup?
What Changes Would Be Made If New 3-2-1 System Was Implemented?
In this instance, implementing the 3-2-1 system would mean this:
3 points for a Regulation Win
2 points for an Overtime or Shootout Win
1 point for an Overtime or Shootout Loss
0 points for a Regulation Loss
The Avalanche finished with a record of 55-16-11 for 121 points, consisting of 48 regulation wins, 16 regulation losses, seven overtime/shootout wins, and 11 overtime/shootout losses. Under the new system, if the Avalanche finished with those totals, their record would be 48-7-11-16, for 169 points.
Obviously, seeing that point total would be a lot for someone who watches the NHL or is knowledgeable about it, as the closest total for most points in a season was the Boston Bruins back in the 2022-23 season, when they finished with 135 points with a record of 65-12-5.
If these changes were implemented, they would obviously break many team records for most points in a season, given how inflated the point total would be. Though this system is something that is broadly used, not just the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) but also by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), various European leagues, and was even used for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
It's a system that I think many would like to see implemented in the NHL, as it encourages teams to win in regulation to earn that extra point while still rewarding a team for reaching extra time, regardless of the outcome.
Implications Affecting The Playoffs
Taking into account the new point system, how would the playoffs look, but more specifically, the Western Conference? With the new point system in place, here are the top eight teams from last season that would make the playoffs if the new point system applied, along with their record.
|New Rank
|Team
|NHL Record
|Regulation Wins
|OT/SO Wins
|OT/SO Losses
|Points
|1
|Colorado Avalanche
|55-16-11
|48
|3
|11
|169
|2
|Dallas Stars
|50-20-12
|38
|6
|12
|150
|3
|Minnesota Wild
|46-24-12
|31
|11
|12
|135
|4
|Edmonton Oilers
|41-30-11
|32
|9
|11
|125
|5
|Vegas Golden Knights
|39-26-17
|30
|8
|17
|125
|6
|Utah Mammoth
|43-33-6
|33
|10
|6
|125
|7
|Anaheim Ducks
|43-32-7
|26
|17
|7
|119
|8
|St. Louis Blues
|37-33-12
|33
|4
|12
|119
While teams at the bottom didn't change much, the biggest factor we see is that the Los Angeles Kings would not have made it, being overtaken by the St Louis Blues. While the Blues might have more losses on their record, the Kings relied heavily on overtime this past season, with 13 overtime/shootout wins and 18 overtime/shootout losses.
While it would be hard to simulate how the playoffs would look with the new standings, it opens up the possibility of new teams making the playoffs if they can capitalize on regulation while keeping their chances high by securing even two points from pushing it to overtime or the shootouts.
The NHL is the only league that really rewards teams for going to extra time. No matter what other league you watch, if there is extra time, someone is rewarded a win and the other a loss; there is no extra stat or point deduction.
While many fans (including myself) want to see the NHL revert to the 1v8 playoff format, I think the first step is changing how teams get to the playoffs, and the PWHL and its 3-2-1 point system might be the best way to do that.