Its Not About How Much But How Long For Cale Makar's Contract Extension

All of them signed a five-year deal (unlike Carlsson, who was offer-sheeted and signed a five-year deal), not the eight-year deal they could've signed for. Why? They left tens of millions of dollars on the table. It's because all of these guys will be in their mid-twenties when their deals expire and will probably be able to sign a contract worth over $20 million easily if they maintain their level of play and the team starts to get better.