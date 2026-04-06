Parker Kelly's 20th Goal Of The Season Sets Avs Community Milestone

Not only is it a career season that has him blowing his previous career-highs out of the water, but how his production compares to his cap hit makes his four-year $6.8 million contract extension look like one of the best bottom-six signings this management has ever made/will ever make. It's how his 20 and counting goals not only affected the Avalanche team, but the community as a "whole", if you catch my drift.