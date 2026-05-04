What's Next For Avalanche's Ilya Nabokov After KHL Playoff Elimination?

Well, it's going to be interesting to see what the Avalanche do with their goaltenders, as Nabokov, Isak Posch, and Trent Miner are all in their final season before they become RFAs that summer. They're all within one year of age, with Nabokov being 23, Posch being 24, and Miner being 25, so there isn’t really any veteran presence to keep around to mentor the younger goalies. They're all young and growing into their full potential right now.