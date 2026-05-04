Avalanches' Gabriel Landeskog Named Finalist For 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

It's been one hell of a season for Landeskog. No matter how hot he is playing, there is always some sort of unfortunate injury that sets him back. It's already hard enough that he had to take two full seasons off while recovering from a surgery that not many hockey players generally have. He is the first NHLer to return after that work, when he started his rehab with the Colorado Eagles and then made his debut during last season's playoffs against the Dallas Stars.