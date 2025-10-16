Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Colorado Avalanche

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger
Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov
Defense
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen - Denton Mateychuk
Starter: Elvis Merzļikins
Scratches: None
Injuries - No one on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 1
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
