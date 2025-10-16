    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Colorado Avalanche

    Updated at: Oct 16, 2025, 16:12

    The Colorado Avalanche visit the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview Cam Atkinson will sign a one-day contract and will officially retire as a Blue Jacket on Thursday with a press conference at 11:30 am at Nationwide Arena. The team will honor Atkinson before the game against Colorado.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Dmitri Voronkov – Adam Fantilli –  Cole Sillinger

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Denton Mateychuk

    Starter: Elvis Merzļikins 

    Scratches: None

    Injuries - No one on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Day to day - Upper Body Injury
    • Miles Wood - Upper Body Injury

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 1

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

