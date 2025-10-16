Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview

Cam Atkinson will sign a one-day contract and will officially retire as a Blue Jacket on Thursday with a press conference at 11:30 am at Nationwide Arena. The team will honor Atkinson before the game against Colorado.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Denton Mateychuk

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

Scratches: None

Injuries - No one on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Day to day - Upper Body Injury

Miles Wood - Upper Body Injury

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 1

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN

Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson Out With Upper-Body Injury

Columbus Blue Jackets' defensemen Erik Gudbranson has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

Last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the New Jersey Devils in their home opener.

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.