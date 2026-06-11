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A Look At The Cleveland Monsters AHL Contract Situation

Jason Newland
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Jason Newland
5h
Updated at Jun 11, 2026, 16:46
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The Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 26-27 season. CBJ GM Don Waddell and Monsters GM Chris Clark are going to earn their paycheck this Summer that's for sure.   

Let's take a look at who the Monsters have under AHL contracts next season and who will be free agents.  

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OFFENSE UNDER CONTRACT

  • Roman Ahcan - Signed through 26-27.&nbsp;

DEFENSE UNDER CONTRACT

***There are no players currently under AHL contracts

OFFENSE - EXPIRING AHL CONTRACTS

  • Riley Bezeau - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.&nbsp;
  • Justin Pearson -&nbsp;Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
  • Tate Singleton -&nbsp;Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.

DEFENSE - EXPIRING AHL CONTRACTS

  • &nbsp; Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
  • &nbsp; Will Butcher - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.

GOALIES - There are no current goalies on AHL contracts. 

Who do you think they should bring back? It's going to be an interesting Summer for the Cleveland Monsters. 

The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
thehockeynews.comA Look At Who The Cleveland Monsters Have Under Contract for 26-27The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
thehockeynews.comA Look At The Cleveland Monsters Free Agent Situation Going Into Free AgencyThe Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.   

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