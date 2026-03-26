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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Montréal Canadiens cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Montréal Canadiens

Jason Newland
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the final game of three away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the Montréal Canadiens.

Columbus is 22-17-1-5 all-time, and 10-10-1-3 on the road vs. Montréal.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (88 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 22-17-1-5 all-time, and 10-10-1-3 on the road vs. Montréal.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Kent Johnson

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 33 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 179

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

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Columbus Blue JacketsMontreal CanadiensMason MarchmentZach WerenskiElvis Merzlikins
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