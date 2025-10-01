Former Blue Jacket Christián Jaroš Rumored To Be Signing In Europe

Well, it didn't take long for Christián Jaroš to get a job.

According to Russian Hockey Insider Artur Khairullin, Christián Jaroš will be signing with HC Spartak Moscow of the KHL.

Per Khairullin, "Defenseman Christián Jaroš, whom Columbus placed on waivers to terminate his contract, will continue his career at Spartak." Jaroš and the Blue Jackets mutually agreed to him being places on waivers just today.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Christián Jaroš on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

Jaroš has played in 94 NHL games, recording 14 points. In the AHL, he has suited up for 90 games and collected 34 points.

Before signing in Columbus, Jaroš played the last three seasons in the KHL. He played for Avangard Omsk, CSKA Moskva, and Severstal Cherepovets. He totaled 8 goals and 33 points.

