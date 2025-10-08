Former Blue Jackets Forward Kevin Labanc Signing In Russia

Former Blue Jacket Kevin Labanc seems to have found a new team.

Former Blue Jacket forward Kevin Labanc has signed with the Shanghai Dragons the club has announced. Former Blue Jacket Adam Clendening is on the team, and it's coached by former CBJ HC Gerard Gallant.

Labanc played in 34 games for the Blue Jackets last season after being signed just before the 24-25 season. He was on a PTO with the Devils when he was signed away from New Jersey.

Labanc scored 2 goals and had 12 points for Columbus last season before being put on the IR after suffering a shoulder injury. He subsequently had shoulder surgery and missed the final 26 regular-season games.

He was with the Carolina Hurricanes on a PTO this preseason in hopes he could earn a contract, but was cut loose. He's played 512 NHL games and has 237 points.

