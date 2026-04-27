Four Former Blue Jackets Could Play For Switzerland At 2026 IIHF World Championships
The slew of current and former Blue Jackets could be making the trip to Switzerland this year.
The Columbus Blue Jackets could be well represented at this year's IIHF World Championships, being held in Switzerland. The tournament will be held from May 15 to May 31. The games will take place in Zurich, at the Swiss Life Arena, and in Fribourg at the BCF Arena.
Just last week, it was leaked that goalie Jet Greaves would represent Team Canada, which would be huge for the young Canadian if he gets a chance to play a couple of games.
The host country of Switzerland is starting to prepare for the tournament and could boast four former Blue Jackets.
Forwards Grégory Hofmann and Calvin Thürkauf will most likely end up playing in the tournament.
Hofmann played 24 games for Columbus back in 2021-22 and had 7 points. He currently plays for EV Zug of the Swiss National League. He did not play in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Calvin Thürkauf only played 3 games for Columbus, but his services were needed elsewhere. During his time with the Columbus organization, he played three seasons for the Cleveland Monsters and had 52 points. He returned home during COVID, and that's where he would stay. He's been the captain of HC Lugano for the past 4 seasons.
Thürkauf played 5 games for the Swiss during the 2026 Olympic Games and had no points.
On the blue line, there are two recognizable names. Veteran Dean Kukan and young Tim Berni.
Kukan played in 153 games for the CBJ, but what he's most known for is helping the 2015-16 Lake Erie Monsters win the AHL's Calder Cup. He returned home to Switzerland in 2022 and plays for the ZSC Lions of the NL. Kukan played in 5 games in the Milan Olympics and had 3 points.
Tim Berni played 72 games for the Cleveland Monsters in 21-22 and had 15 points. The following season, he was called up to Columbus due to injury and played 59 games for the Jackets.
For some reason, the Blue Jackets didn't tender him a contract, so he left and returned to Switzerland, where he played for Genève-Servette HC for three years. He is signed with the ZSC Lions for the upcoming season. Berni played in 3 Olympic games and failed to register a point.
Berni's agent told THN-Columbus back in that he would one day try to make a return to North America.
How many more Blue Jackets could make their way to Switzerland? Denton Mateychuk is expected to play for Canada, and Mathieu Olivier is expected to play for the United States.
Jet Greaves will represent Canada, and that could be really good for him to get some international experience under his belt.
Zach Werenski will not be participating due to his wife, who is to give birth to their first child right before the start of the games.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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